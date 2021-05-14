Millie Bobby Brown 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With Henry Cavill in 'Enola Holmes' Sequel

Netflix Movie

While Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Enola's big brother Sherlock Holmes in the new adventure film, it remains unclear whether Sam Claflin will return to play Mycroft Holmes.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown is excited to continue her adventure with Henry Cavill in "Enola Holmes" sequel. Confirming that she will star alongside the English actor in the new adventure film, the Elona Holmes depicter gushed she "can't wait" for their collaboration.

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my 'Enola Holmes' family," the 17-year-old beauty told Variety. "Enola holds a special place in my heart - she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

Also sharing the same news was Netflix on its Instagram account. "The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer's book series about Sherlock Holmes' brilliant sister," so read the Thursday, May 13 post.

Millie, who produced the first "Elona Holmes", has previously given a hint that there might be a new installment of the franchise. When speaking to Entertainment Weekly in September 2020, she first raved, "I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'll just do one movie, like, obviously…' and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart."

"I always said I loved playing Eleven [on 'Stranger Things'] because I didn't just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series... I really am optimistic about the future," the actress added. "I'm so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work."

In the "Enola Holmes" sequel, Millie's Enola will continue her journey to discover her mother Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter) after she disappeared mysteriously. While Henry will reprise his role as Enola's big brother Sherlock Holmes in the new project, it remains unclear whether Sam Claflin and Helena will return to play their characters Mycroft Holmes and Eudoria respectively.