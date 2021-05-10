Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Constant Vodka Presence in Kris Jenner's Life for Mother's Day Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

Celebrating the special day, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thanks her mother for teaching her to how to 'organize and run a household' in a sweet social media post.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet yet hilarious Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner. Commemorating the special day dedicated to mothers and maternal bonds, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star poked fun at the constant presence of vodka in the her mother's life.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, May 10, the 40-year-old shared a sweet photo of her and her mother. Her post came with a loving caption that read, "Happy Mother's Day Mom!!!! There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold!"

The SKIMS founder added, "Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55 am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL." She also noted how Kris made raising six kids "so easy." Elaborating further, she joked, "I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL." She ended her note by expressing her love to the 65-year-old as saying, "I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!"

Before sharing the post, Kim shared a series of Instagram Stories for the mothers in her family. On Sunday, May 9, she shared a picture of her posing with all the Kardashian-Jenner moms, and exclaimed, "Happy Mother's Day!!!" In the snap, she was joined by Kris, grandmother Mary Jo, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, daughters North and Chicago, as well as nieces Stormi and Penelope.

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute.

In the next Stories, she shared a number of throwback photos of Kris and MJ. One of her old snaps featured her and her mom during a tropical trip. In the photo, she was seen wearing an orange dress, while her momager donned a flowy white dress. In another, she was seen posing alongside the mother of six and her grandmother. The trio wore matching white outfits and platinum blonde wigs.

Honoring her sisters on the special day, Kim shared sweet photos of Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie. One saw Kourtney standing at a European dock with her three kids, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign. Another one displayed Khloe holding her 3-year-old daughter True, while a third pictured Kylie sitting with Stormi as she sweetly kissed her daughter on the cheek.

Kim Kardashian honored her sisters on Mother's Day.

Having split from husband Kanye West months earlier, Kim was revealed by a source to having "no expectations when it comes to Kanye's Mother's Day plans involving her." The insider went on to tell Hollywood Life, "She's really OK whether he does something for her or not and she will not be upset either way. She'll be with her kids and her own mother and so she's content either way. They barely speak right now so she's not expecting much of anything."

Kim got married to Kanye in 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage and months of split speculations, she officially filed for divorce from the "Stronger" rapper in February.