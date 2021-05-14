 
 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Raise $1 Million to Help India Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The Jonas Brothers member and his actress wife have raised $1 million to provide her native country with oxygen supplies and vaccine support amid the latest health crisis.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have raised $1 million (£710,000) to aid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in her native India.

The nation is struggling amid the latest wave of the virus, with more than 23 million total confirmed cases and a record high of 4,205 deaths in one day.

The Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation has partnered with Give India to raise funds for oxygen supplies and vaccine support, among other crucial needs, and on Wednesday (12May21) the fundraiser crossed the $1 million mark with contributions from more than 14,000 donors across the globe.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support," Nick wrote. "With the combined efforts of over 14,000+ donors from across the globe, we have reached our goal of raising $1 Million to support the people of India as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis."

His wife tweets, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world."

Previously, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle raised awareness of the health crisis in India by writing a letter to pharmaceutical companies to do more to help those in developing countries like India gain access to coronavirus vaccinations.

The couple urged the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Norovax to ask them to "act with extraordinary purpose, responsibility, and leadership" and "use every possible measure to increase global supply" as part of their campaign to "ensure equitable vaccine access globally."

