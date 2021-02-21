 
 

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

Music

Danielle, Este and Alana Haim announce they include collaborations with the 'Evermore' singer and Thundercat in the extended version of their latest album 'Women In Music Pt. III.'

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - HAIM have released their expanded edition of "Women In Music Pt. III" featuring Taylor Swift and Thundercat.

After the "Want You Back" group teased fans about Taylor Swift's appearance on their new version of "Gasoline", Haim has the extended LP with their remix featuring their close pal, who told them the track was her favourite on the 2020 record.

The expanded album also features Los Angeles musician Thundercat on a new cut of "3 AM".

On how Taylor and Thundercat came to feature on the tracks, Haim - comprising sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim - explained on Instagram, "gasoline (feat. taylor swift) + 3 am (feat. thundercat) out now!! since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

  See also...

They also added thanks to pal Thundercat, who "hopped on the song and put his magical twist on it."

Eagle-eyed Swifties had spotted the collaboration was registered with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), and the trio also shared a snippet of the new version "Gasoline", which features backing vocals by the cardigan hitmaker on TikTok.

The siblings posted a clip of them driving in a car with the song blasting on the stereo and captioned it, "Uh oh."

The pop group had directed fans to TikTok with a tweet which read, "Tik tok tik tok tik tok (sic)."

Haim recently teamed up with the 31-year-old Grammy-winner on the track "No Body, No Crime" on her album "Evermore".

