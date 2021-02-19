 
 

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift
Instagram/WENN/Avalon
Music

The 'Feel the Under' hitmaker also shares an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about their collaboration with the 'Cardigan' singer, saying that the latter 'had always told us that gasoline was her favorite.'

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - HAIM has treated fans to a new version of their song "Gasoline" off their "Women in Music Pt. III" album. The new version saw the group enlisting Taylor Swift for the track. Additionally, HAIM releases a new version of "3am" featuring Thundercat.

They announced the new songs on their Instagram account on Thursday, February 18. "gasoline (feat. taylor swift) + 3 am (feat. thundercat) out now!!" the "Feel the Under" hitmaker excitely revealed. Sharing an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about their collaboration with the "Cardigan" singer, they penned, "since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite."

"so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her," HAIM further explained. "she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

  See also...

As for Thundercat, the group wrote, "we've known thundercat since 2013, and since then we've always talked about collaborating on something. so this past december, we were in the studio working on a cover and at the end of the session este mentioned that we'd always imagined 3 am as a duet. minutes later thundercat hopped on the song and put his magical twist on it. thank you @thundercatmusic for always keeping us laughing and sending us the best memes. we are ready for dragonball durag pt. 2."

This is not the first time for Taylor to collaborate with the sisters. The "Evermore" artist previously worked with Este Haim and Daniel Haim for "No Body, No Crime", one of the tracks included in her chart-topping album "Evermore".

Taylor and HAIM will be going against each other at the 2021 Grammy Awards as both "Women in Music Pt. III" and "Folklore" are among the contenders for "Album of the Year" category. The pop rock group's "The Step" is also nominated for "Best Rock Performance" at the upcoming award-giving event.

You can share this post!

Liza Minnelli to Throw Star-Studded Virtual Celebration for Her 75th Birthday

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric
Related Posts
Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

HAIM Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

HAIM Debuts at No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

Haim Tackles Sexism on New Album 'Women in Music'

Haim Tackles Sexism on New Album 'Women in Music'

Most Read
FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance
Music

FINNEAS Spills Story Behind Tribute Song to Nick Cordero's Widow During 'The Talk' Performance

Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer Ponder on a Subway in 'What Other People Say' Music Video

Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer Ponder on a Subway in 'What Other People Say' Music Video

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Monsta X's I.M. Under Fire for Wearing T-Shirt With Islamic Phrase During Album Promo

Grouplove Offer Monthly Concert Series Through Subscription Livestream

Grouplove Offer Monthly Concert Series Through Subscription Livestream

Emeli Sande Leaves Record Label After Announcing Break From Social Media

Emeli Sande Leaves Record Label After Announcing Break From Social Media

Vince Gill Addresses Morgan Wallen Controversy When Debuting New Song About Racism

Vince Gill Addresses Morgan Wallen Controversy When Debuting New Song About Racism

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's Fans Fuming Over Meek Mill's Lyrics Referencing Helicopter Crash

Ed Sheeran Drops Hint About New Album in 30th Birthday Post

Ed Sheeran Drops Hint About New Album in 30th Birthday Post

Chris Cornell's Widow Deems Soundgarden Self-Serving and Heartless in Clash Over Stake Buyout

Chris Cornell's Widow Deems Soundgarden Self-Serving and Heartless in Clash Over Stake Buyout

Bella Thorne Denies Dissing Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau in New Song

Bella Thorne Denies Dissing Ex-Girlfriend Tana Mongeau in New Song

Post Malone Doesn't Hesitate to Say No to Idea of 6ix9ine Collab

Post Malone Doesn't Hesitate to Say No to Idea of 6ix9ine Collab

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift