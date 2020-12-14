 
 

Danielle Haim Struggles to Write New Music Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The guitarist and drummer of Haim opens up about her struggles with lack of inspiration as she tried to write new songs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Danielle Haim has struggled to write music amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old guitarist and drummer, who is in the band Haim with her sisters Este and Alana, admitted the uncertainty of 2020, including the ongoing pandemic, has left her suffering with a lack of inspiration and she has found it hard to pen new music.

She told The Guardian newspaper, "I rallied, I tried to write music the last couple of months, but it's so difficult for me to do it, I don't know what's going on. For my sisters and I, it is just about showing up and willing that something happens, but it's been hard. I feel privileged not having children - I'm trying to imagine what it would have been like if I had kids."

Danielle also spoke about how the pandemic affected Haim's plans to tour their latest album, calling it a "bummer."

She said, "We made our album in a room, playing together, more than we've done on any other album we've put out. We had all these ideas about how we were going to tour it, we booked a whole tour and festivals - we were going to do a whole deli tour and the night Tom Hanks came out with the news that he had coronavirus, we were in (Washington) D.C. in a small deli performing a stripped-down set. It was wild. So just releasing something and not having that dialectical experience with a crowd about this music we've been working on for a year, that was a bummer."

