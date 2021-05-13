Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri

Instagram Celebrity

Declaring that she is single once more, the 'Dancing With the Stars' judge explains why she will not fake that she is fine, and is finding the strength to accept that her relationship is over.

AceShowbiz - Carrie Ann Inaba is going through another heartbreak, and refused to hide how she really felt about it. The "Dancing With the Stars" judge, who found love in Fabien Viteri during COVID-19 quarantine, unveiled via social media that the two of them are no longer together, admitting that she was bombarded with mixed feelings.

On Wednesday, May 12, the 53-year-old kicked off her series of Instagram Stories with a declaration that read, "I am single. Again." In a following post, she continued voicing her thoughts by writing, "I am also…Grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself to space to cry."

Keeping a positive attitude amid sadness, Carrie Ann vowed in the same post, "And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was." She went on to put out selected throwback photos of her with her ex-boyfriend.

Reflecting further on the breakup, Carrie Ann posted another lengthy message on her Story. "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful," she noted. "Losing your friend…Losing the hopes and dreams…Your partner…The person you shared everything with…Your person…Your love."

Carrie Ann continued to admit that she is not okay. "It's hard. Not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions. Because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply. It was real. True love," she wrote in another Story, before putting out two more Stories that read, "And I'm so sad It's over," and "But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful."

The co-host on "The Talk", who is on a temporary leave, confirmed she was in a relationship with Viteri in September 2020. Revealing he was from her neighborhood in Los Angeles, she raved that the time, "He's a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He's been so supportive and a mature adult 'cause maybe sometimes I'm not, so that's working really well."

In the past, Carrie Ann had dated pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. She was also engaged to Jesse Sloan, but the two called it off in September 2012. In 2016, she once again got engaged. This time, it was to actor Robb Derringer after just a few months of dating. The romance ended with a broken engagement in September 2017.