 
 

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba Confused Yet Hopeful After Split from Fabien Viteri
Instagram
Celebrity

Declaring that she is single once more, the 'Dancing With the Stars' judge explains why she will not fake that she is fine, and is finding the strength to accept that her relationship is over.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carrie Ann Inaba is going through another heartbreak, and refused to hide how she really felt about it. The "Dancing With the Stars" judge, who found love in Fabien Viteri during COVID-19 quarantine, unveiled via social media that the two of them are no longer together, admitting that she was bombarded with mixed feelings.

On Wednesday, May 12, the 53-year-old kicked off her series of Instagram Stories with a declaration that read, "I am single. Again." In a following post, she continued voicing her thoughts by writing, "I am also…Grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself to space to cry."

Keeping a positive attitude amid sadness, Carrie Ann vowed in the same post, "And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was." She went on to put out selected throwback photos of her with her ex-boyfriend.

Carrie Ann Inaba's IG Stories 01

Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about her split from Fabien Viteri.

  See also...

Reflecting further on the breakup, Carrie Ann posted another lengthy message on her Story. "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful," she noted. "Losing your friend…Losing the hopes and dreams…Your partner…The person you shared everything with…Your person…Your love."

Carrie Ann Inaba's IG Stories 02

Carrie Ann Inaba reflected further on her breakup from boyfriend.

Carrie Ann continued to admit that she is not okay. "It's hard. Not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions. Because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply. It was real. True love," she wrote in another Story, before putting out two more Stories that read, "And I'm so sad It's over," and "But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful."

The co-host on "The Talk", who is on a temporary leave, confirmed she was in a relationship with Viteri in September 2020. Revealing he was from her neighborhood in Los Angeles, she raved that the time, "He's a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He's been so supportive and a mature adult 'cause maybe sometimes I'm not, so that's working really well."

In the past, Carrie Ann had dated pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev. She was also engaged to Jesse Sloan, but the two called it off in September 2012. In 2016, she once again got engaged. This time, it was to actor Robb Derringer after just a few months of dating. The romance ended with a broken engagement in September 2017.

You can share this post!

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community Over 'Queer Baiting' Pic
Related Posts
Carrie Ann Inaba Dragged to Court for Allegedly Causing Serious Car Accident

Carrie Ann Inaba Dragged to Court for Allegedly Causing Serious Car Accident

Carrie Ann Inaba Offers 'Friendly Reminder to Stay Vigilant' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Carrie Ann Inaba Offers 'Friendly Reminder to Stay Vigilant' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida