Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's PDA: It's 'Weird'

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler throws more shade at Travis Barker's new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. In a new interview, Shanna made it public that she wasn't a fan of the new couple's "weird" PDA.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Shanna, who shares three kids with the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, told PEOPLE. She also mentioned that the fact that Travis and Kourtney bonded over "True Romance" hurt her.

She explained, "The movie, 'True Romance', that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it's weird." She referred to their daughter Alabama who is named after Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman in the movie.

Despite that, Shanna insisted that she wished the two well. "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father," the 46-year-old shared. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

Of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, Shanna admitted that her kids "seemed to really like her and her family, so that's key." She added "If anything, my only issue with this whole sort of craziness that's been going on is her fan base ... it's really almost to the point of being bullied. I look at social media as a place to have fun. It should be positive."

Shanna was accused of mocking Kourtney and Travis after she parodied the pair's steamy vacation photos on Instagram. "Matthew and I have been posting stuff in a joking manner, but not so much to attack Kourtney and Travis," she shared. "It was more to annoy her fan base because at some point you have to make a joke out of it."