Intruder at Ben Affleck's Los Angeles Home Caught by Paparazzi
Paparazzi stationed outside the 'Argo' director's Pacific Palisade mansion spotted a man posing as a security guard climbing over the fence and reported him to police.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - The presence of paparazzi can sometime be regarded as intrusive by celebrities, but Ben Affleck may want to thank them this time for saving him from a real intruder. Photographers stationed outside the actor's Los Angeles mansion have thwarted a man who was caught on the grounds on his home.

On Tuesday, May 11 at around 8 A.M., paparazzi lurking outside Ben's Pacific Palisade home, hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez who has been spending time with him following her split from Alex Rodriguez, spotted the intruder instead. The man was apparently posing as a security guard, wearing black pants, blue shoes, a black hat and jacket that said "Security" in gold lettering, according to photos and a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the man was casually climbing over the fence and scaling the perimeter gate. He was walking away from the home before getting on a bicycle and taking off.

Catching the intruder in the act, paparazzi called police. An LAPD spokesperson said cops responded to the home on Napoli Drive at about 8:15 A.M. and completed a trespass investigative report. The suspect, however, was gone by the time cops arrived and no one was arrested.

It's unclear if Ben was home at the time of the incident. He recently returned from a Montana getaway with Jennifer Lopez. On Monday, pictures surfaced of the exes exiting a private plane after they landed in Los Angeles. The two were seen leaving together in an SUV.

Ben and Jen were dating for 18 months after meeting on the set of "Gigli" in 2002. They got engaged in November of that year, but canceled their planned wedding in September 2003 and eventually broke up in 2004.

The 48-year-old actor/director went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, while J.Lo married Marc Anthony in 2004 and has two kids with him, but both marriages ended in a divorce.

