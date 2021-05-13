 
 

John Barrowman Dropped From 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' After Admitting to Exposing Himself on Set

The Captain Jack Harkness depicter will no longer appear in the pre-recorded piece 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' after he admitted to misconduct on the set of the British show.

AceShowbiz - Actor John Barrowman has been removed from a pre-recorded piece for a "Doctor Who" live event after he admitted to exposing himself on the set of the BBC show.

Barrowman's removal comes after his former co-star, British writer/ director Noel Clarke, was filmed making jokes about the star showing people his penis "every five seconds" and "hitting it on everything."

He explained to the Guardian his "high-spirited behaviour" was "only ever intended in good humour" to entertain colleagues on set and backstage - and not sexual harassment.

However, he was meant to reprise the role of Captain Jack Harkness in a pre-recorded piece for the show "Doctor Who: Time Fracture", which is due to go live later this month (May). It has faced repeated delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. But a statement on its website, reported Radio Times, said, "Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove (John Barrowman's) pre record from Doctor Who: Time Fracture."

"We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon."

Barrowman added in his statement, "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously."

"Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed," he told The Guardian last week (ends9May21).

