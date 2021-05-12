Joshua Bassett Urges Others to Start Acting Like Generation of Love After Letting Slip His Sexuality

Instagram Celebrity

After his 'coming out' video went viral, the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star tells his followers that he chooses love over 'toxicity, hatred, and negativity.'

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett has shared an emotional post about his sexuality. After letting slip his sexual identity in a recent Q&A session, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star urged people to start acting like a generation of love.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, May 11, the actor shared a video of himself singing and playing the keyboard. In the caption, he wrote, "My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance."

"Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say far more about those who spew it," Joshua continued his powerful message. He went on to remind, "It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."



The "Stuck in the Middle" alum also noted that people should "love who you love shamelessly." Elaborating further, he wrote, "It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love." He concluded his emotional message with six rainbow-colored love emojis, hinting that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm breaking the spell. I'm mending the cycle," the 20-year-old singer sang in the clip. "Been going through hell. Need more than survival. If I don't work this out, I'll probably pass it down again. The time for change is now. It's my life. It's my life to live."

Joshua sent the internet into a frenzy for his gushing remarks over Harry Styles. When being asked about the One Direction star in an interview with Clevver News, he admitted, "What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he's also very well rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion."

"I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much but when he talks, it matters," Joshua further raved over the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker. "He's just cool, he's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool." The "Lie Lie Lie" singer also added that the British crooner is "hot" and "very charming," before casually saying, "I guess this also my coming out video, I guess, uh..."