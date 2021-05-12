 
 

Rob Lowe Celebrating After '31 Years Drug and Alcohol Free'

Rob Lowe Celebrating After '31 Years Drug and Alcohol Free'
The 'West Wing' actor marks 31 years of sobriety by thanking family and friends for supporting him during his struggles with drug and alcohol addictions.

  May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe is celebrating 31 years of sobriety.

The "West Wing" star took to Instagram on Monday (10May21) to mark his impressive sobriety milestone, as he posted a picture of himself riding a bike along the beach.

"Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free. I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy," he captioned the image. "And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo (sic)."

Rob's son Johnny was quick to comment on his father's post, writing, "So proud of you, dad. Love you." Meanwhile, Rob's brother Chad commented, "Which step is this? Congratulations!!"

Rob's Instagram post comes after he recently admitted he's still working on himself to this day and, whilst the process hasn't gotten "easier," he does feel more fulfilled.

"All of my understanding about life has come from getting sober and being in recovery," he explained. "The work that you do once you stop whatever it is you've been abusing - that's when the real work begins. And that continues to this day. In many ways, it doesn't get any easier but it does get more fulfilling."

"The only way to stay in recovery is to be honest with yourself on a minute-by-minute basis. No secrets, no double life. And you have to get real. That's what acting is all about - being real and being honest. The longer you are in recovery the more facile you are in getting honest. It really helps get you where you need to be (as an actor) a lot quicker."

