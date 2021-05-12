 
 

Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son

Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son
The 'Winter's Tale' actor and his baby mama have filed legal documents to ask judge to grant them a conservatorship for their son who has a rare condition that causes disabilities.

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell has filed a conservatorship for his son to allow him to properly care for him as an adult.

The Irish actor's kid, James, has a rare condition known as Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder which causes developmental delays and disabilities, and Colin and model Kim Bordenave have filed a joint petition for a conservatorship, so they can make medical decisions for him when he turns 18 in September (21), according to The Blast.

In the documents, Farrell and Bordenave make it clear that James is in need of daily assistance in caring for his physical health and well-being, and his parents want to be in charge of their son's financial and medical decisions.

The filing includes a note from James' doctor, advising it would be difficult for the teen to attend a court hearing, as it raises his anxiety levels.

"I decided, after consulting with James' mother, that I wanted to talk publicly about the pride and joy I had in our son," Farrell writes. "He has enriched my life, but I don't want to minimize the trials that so many families go through: the fear, consternation, frustration, and pain."

"We share in the smallest victories - the first words at age six or seven, being able to feed oneself at nine and getting the seizures under control. When you're the parent of a child with special needs, it's important to feel that you're not alone."

