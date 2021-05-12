Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Instagram Music

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall thank former member Jesy Nelson as they make history at the Brit Awards by taking home the coveted British Group title.

AceShowbiz - Little Mix made history at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night (11May21) as they became the first female band to take home the British Group gong.

Taking to the stage in matching white ensembles - with Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's outfits showing off their growing baby bumps - the girls made sure to thank recently departed band member Jesy Nelson, albeit very briefly, as they picked up the prize.

"Guys we have just made history, I'm feeling emotional," Perrie began, before explaining that "two of us have baby brains so we had to write it (acceptance speech) down."

Leigh-Anne then took the reins and thanked "our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our brilliant team."

Some fans had wondered whether or not Jesy would attend the awards, given that the award recognised Little Mix's work before her departure, but the brunette had been sharing shots from the recording studio - where she has been working on her solo music - throughout the day.

"It's not easy being a female in the music industry," Leigh-Anne continued in her speech. "We're proud of how we have stuck together, and are now using our voices more than ever."

Jade Thirlwall then continued to thank all the girl groups who had come before them - including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud.

"This one is for you", she added, with tears in her eyes.

Little Mix beat The 1975, Biffy Clyro, Bicep, and Young T & Bugsey to take home the prize.

Other awards presented on the evening included British Male Solo Artist, which went to J Hus, while Olivia Rodrigo and sea shanty singer Nathan Evans were among the performers.