 
 

Ashley Tisdale Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter on Mother's Day

Ashley Tisdale Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter on Mother's Day
Instagram
Celebrity

Unveiling the first pictures and a video of baby Jupiter on social media, the 'High School Musical' alum raves that 'the past 6 weeks have been such a blessing.'

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Tisdale continued to share her joy after welcoming her first child. In commemoration of Mother's Day, the Sharpay Evans depicter in "High School Musical" film series gushed over her "beautiful" daughter as she shared a sweet tribute to her newborn.

On Sunday, May 9, the 35-year-old mom unveiled first pictures and a clip of baby Jupiter on Instagram. One of the snaps saw her husband Christopher French holding the 6-week-old infant. The footage, on the other hand, showed her cuddling up with the baby girl.

In the caption of the post, Ashley raved, "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be." She then added, "To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

  See also...

Ashley's husband, meanwhile, took to his Instagram account to offer a dedication for her. Sharing some images of the new mom and their new bundle of joy, he penned, "Happy First Mother's Day to the love of my life! It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly, you're an inspiration x @ashleytisdale."

The former star of "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and the musician announced Jupiter's arrival on March 24. Letting out a black-and-white shot of their hands clutching the newborn's tiny fingers on Instagram, they declared, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."

Ashley and Christopher got engaged in 2013 after being together for more than a year. They tied the knot on September 8, 2014 in a small private ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.

You can share this post!

Laverne Cox Deeply Humbled to Replace Giuliana Rancic as E! Red Carpet Host

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plea for COVID Vaccine Donations Labeled as 'Crass'
Related Posts
First-Time Mom Ashley Tisdale Offers Glimpse of Newborn Daughter

First-Time Mom Ashley Tisdale Offers Glimpse of Newborn Daughter

Ashley Tisdale Admits to Be Trip Up A Bit When Trying to Accept Body Changes During Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale Admits to Be Trip Up A Bit When Trying to Accept Body Changes During Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale Gets Naked to Show Off Pregnancy Body

Ashley Tisdale Gets Naked to Show Off Pregnancy Body

Ashley Tisdale Left Feeling Ashamed of Herself After Nose Job Backlash

Ashley Tisdale Left Feeling Ashamed of Herself After Nose Job Backlash

Most Read
Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy
Celebrity

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'