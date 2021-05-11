Ashley Tisdale Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Daughter on Mother's Day

Instagram Celebrity

Unveiling the first pictures and a video of baby Jupiter on social media, the 'High School Musical' alum raves that 'the past 6 weeks have been such a blessing.'

AceShowbiz - Ashley Tisdale continued to share her joy after welcoming her first child. In commemoration of Mother's Day, the Sharpay Evans depicter in "High School Musical" film series gushed over her "beautiful" daughter as she shared a sweet tribute to her newborn.

On Sunday, May 9, the 35-year-old mom unveiled first pictures and a clip of baby Jupiter on Instagram. One of the snaps saw her husband Christopher French holding the 6-week-old infant. The footage, on the other hand, showed her cuddling up with the baby girl.

In the caption of the post, Ashley raved, "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn't expecting how beautiful she would be." She then added, "To be a mom You don't know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

Ashley's husband, meanwhile, took to his Instagram account to offer a dedication for her. Sharing some images of the new mom and their new bundle of joy, he penned, "Happy First Mother's Day to the love of my life! It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom. Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly, you're an inspiration x @ashleytisdale."

The former star of "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and the musician announced Jupiter's arrival on March 24. Letting out a black-and-white shot of their hands clutching the newborn's tiny fingers on Instagram, they declared, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."

Ashley and Christopher got engaged in 2013 after being together for more than a year. They tied the knot on September 8, 2014 in a small private ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.