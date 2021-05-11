Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

WENN/Neil Lupin/Danny Clifford Music

Inspired by Dylan's 'Rough and Rowdy Ways', 'Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan' will feature nine of The Pretenders singer's favorite tunes from the folk-rock icon.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissie Hynde is working on a new album of Bob Dylan covers. "Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan", which will feature nine of The Pretenders singer's favorite Dylan tunes, was inspired by the folk-rock icon's 2020 album "Rough and Rowdy Ways".

"A few weeks into lockdown last year, [guitarist] James [Walbourne] sent me the new Dylan track, 'Murder Most Foul' and listening to that song completely changed everything for me," the "2000 Miles" singer explains. "I was lifted out of this morose mood that I'd been in. I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot - every reference in the song."

"Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he's a comedian. He's always funny and always has something to say. I called James and said, 'Let's do some Dylan covers,' and that's what started this whole thing."

In addition to the release of the album, a documentary on the making of the project titled "Tomorrow Is a Long Time" will air on Sky Arts on May 24 to mark Dylan's 80th birthday.

"Standing in the Doorway" will include the Dylan tracks "Blind Willie McTell", "Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight", "Tomorrow is a Long Time", and "Every Grain of Sand". It will be made available digitally from May 21.

Back in July 2020, Hynde told Rolling Stone, "You don't want to fuck up a Dylan song and have thousands of Dylanologists gunning for you." She added, "These days, you don't have to change the gender of a lyric because it doesn't matter anymore. That was always a problem in the past, since sometimes it kind of compromises the song. Like, if it didn't sound right to change, 'She loves me' to 'He loves me,' let's say. These days, you can do anything."