Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Instagram Celebrity

Speaking about her first partnership with her younger sister, the daughter of Lionel Richie explains that it came to be since the two of them 'had a lot of family time in quarantine.'

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richie sisters Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie have teamed up professionally for the first time to model for "The Simple Life" star's House of Harlow.

Lionel Richie's daughters partnered on a new collection last year (2020), and now the first images have been released.

"We had a lot of family time in quarantine, and we were talking to each other about things we wanted to create and do," Nicole Richie told PopSugar. "We naturally decided, 'Let's do something together. Let's just do a little collab because why not?' We were in that creative, quiet space where we just felt like it was something that we wanted to do."

"I am so excited about this collab," her sister Sofia Richie added. "I've been waiting for it too. I was like, 'One day when I'm old enough, she will ask me...' "

In another interview with Who What Wear, Nicole praised her sister Sofia for her contribution throughout the design process. "Sofia has such a great eye, and it was great watching her put looks together within the collection that I never would have thought of," she gushed.

"We each designed individual garments instead of doing each piece together," the 39-year-old further elaborated. "This allowed the collection to represent both of us and made the collection full and complete."

About the collection itself, Nicole explained what her goal was. "I am more focused on the way I wanted the woman to feel. This spring is about newness. We are entering a new world," she stated. "And I'm wanting women to feel comfortable in their bodies and excited to go out into the world. I think this collection speaks to that."