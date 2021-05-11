 
 

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration
Instagram
Celebrity

Speaking about her first partnership with her younger sister, the daughter of Lionel Richie explains that it came to be since the two of them 'had a lot of family time in quarantine.'

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richie sisters Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie have teamed up professionally for the first time to model for "The Simple Life" star's House of Harlow.

Lionel Richie's daughters partnered on a new collection last year (2020), and now the first images have been released.

"We had a lot of family time in quarantine, and we were talking to each other about things we wanted to create and do," Nicole Richie told PopSugar. "We naturally decided, 'Let's do something together. Let's just do a little collab because why not?' We were in that creative, quiet space where we just felt like it was something that we wanted to do."

  See also...

"I am so excited about this collab," her sister Sofia Richie added. "I've been waiting for it too. I was like, 'One day when I'm old enough, she will ask me...' "

In another interview with Who What Wear, Nicole praised her sister Sofia for her contribution throughout the design process. "Sofia has such a great eye, and it was great watching her put looks together within the collection that I never would have thought of," she gushed.

"We each designed individual garments instead of doing each piece together," the 39-year-old further elaborated. "This allowed the collection to represent both of us and made the collection full and complete."

About the collection itself, Nicole explained what her goal was. "I am more focused on the way I wanted the woman to feel. This spring is about newness. We are entering a new world," she stated. "And I'm wanting women to feel comfortable in their bodies and excited to go out into the world. I think this collection speaks to that."

You can share this post!

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

'The Talk' Producers 'Desperate' to Bring Back Sharon Osbourne After Her Abrupt Exit
Related Posts
Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Most Read
Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy
Celebrity

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'