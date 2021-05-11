Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann addresses plastic surgery speculation during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' after show with other 'Real Housewives' kids.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann has shut down critics accusing her of having a lot of plastic surgeries. Growing up in front of everyone on TV, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been scrutinized over her ever-changing look over the years.

During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Sunday, May 9, the 24-year-old took the time to address the speculation of her going under the knife for cosmetic procedure. "Well they think that you have a lot of plastic surgery growing up on TV," she acknowledged the criticism.

Denying that she's ever had plastic surgery, Brielle credited her age for her different look. "They don't realize that you look different when you're 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f**king different, alright," she said while discussing getting older on television.

Brielle has previously clapped back at rumors speculating that she went under the knife to change her appearance. Back in 2018, she's forced to clarify her puffy face as writing on Instagram, "My face is fat right now I'm thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f**k off. It's my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!"

While Brielle said she hasn't had any plastic surgery, she has opened up about getting lip fillers. "Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more," she tweeted in 2018 in response to haters who called out her lips.

She, however, has since decided to go for a more natural look and get her filler dissolved. "Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she wrote alongside a selfie to welcome 2020. "2020 new year new me!"

Meanwhile, during the "WWHL" after show special, Brielle was joined by other "Real Housewives" kids, including Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice and Caroline Manzo's sons Albie and Chris of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", Kandi Burruss' oldest daughter Riley of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" among others.