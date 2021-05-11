 
 

Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look

Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann addresses plastic surgery speculation during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' after show with other 'Real Housewives' kids.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann has shut down critics accusing her of having a lot of plastic surgeries. Growing up in front of everyone on TV, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been scrutinized over her ever-changing look over the years.

During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Sunday, May 9, the 24-year-old took the time to address the speculation of her going under the knife for cosmetic procedure. "Well they think that you have a lot of plastic surgery growing up on TV," she acknowledged the criticism.

Denying that she's ever had plastic surgery, Brielle credited her age for her different look. "They don't realize that you look different when you're 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f**king different, alright," she said while discussing getting older on television.

Brielle has previously clapped back at rumors speculating that she went under the knife to change her appearance. Back in 2018, she's forced to clarify her puffy face as writing on Instagram, "My face is fat right now I'm thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f**k off. It's my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!"

  See also...

While Brielle said she hasn't had any plastic surgery, she has opened up about getting lip fillers. "Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more," she tweeted in 2018 in response to haters who called out her lips.

She, however, has since decided to go for a more natural look and get her filler dissolved. "Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she wrote alongside a selfie to welcome 2020. "2020 new year new me!"

Meanwhile, during the "WWHL" after show special, Brielle was joined by other "Real Housewives" kids, including Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice and Caroline Manzo's sons Albie and Chris of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", Kandi Burruss' oldest daughter Riley of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" among others.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

Perrie Edwards Follows Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Lead in Announcing Pregnancy
Related Posts
Brielle Biermann Pens Heartfelt Message After Attending Best Friend's Memorial

Brielle Biermann Pens Heartfelt Message After Attending Best Friend's Memorial

Brielle Biermann Sparks Marriage Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Tweets

Brielle Biermann Sparks Marriage Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Tweets

Brielle Biermann Decides to Get Lip Fillers Again Because People Say She Looks 'Crazy'

Brielle Biermann Decides to Get Lip Fillers Again Because People Say She Looks 'Crazy'

Brielle Biermann Defends Sitting on Stepdad Kroy's Lap: It Was Comedy

Brielle Biermann Defends Sitting on Stepdad Kroy's Lap: It Was Comedy

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral
Celebrity

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother