Perrie Edwards Follows Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Lead in Announcing Pregnancy

Just days after her bandmate came forward with her baby news, the Little Mix singer excitedly announces that she is expecting her first child with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards has announced she is pregnant days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she is expecting a baby. The Little Mix singer is expecting her first child with her "soulmate," soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and is excited to be embarking on the "wild journey" of pregnancy and parenthood.

Alongside photos of her growing bump, including one picture with Alex, whom she has been dating for four years, the 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You (world and heart emojis) We can't wait to meet you baby Ox! [sic]"

Perrie's bandmates sent their congratulations to her soon after she announced her baby news. "Beaming for you both. I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x," Jade Thirlwall said in a comment on the snaps. And Leigh-Anne who is also pregnant with her first child, wrote, "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much."

Perrie's baby news comes days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she is also expecting a baby with her fiance Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne showed off her bump in a stunning photoshoot posted on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She wrote alongside her picture, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you [sic]."

The baby news came less than two weeks after it was revealed that Little Mix underwent therapy together. In an interview with Euphoria magazine, Perrie said, "We love going to therapy together. We also have each other, which is huge. We're each other's support system in a way because we're sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other."