Bebe Rexha Surprises Mother With Family Reunion for Her Los Angeles Visit

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning that Bukurije arranged to secretly fly in from New York on Mother's Day, the 'Meant to Be' hitmaker turns the table by inviting her aunts to join her mother.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Bebe Rexha turned America's Mother's Day, May 9 into a surprise family reunion by inviting her aunts to join her mum on a trip to Los Angeles.

The "Meant to Be" hitmaker reveals her mother, Bukurije, initially arranged to secretly fly in from the family's home in New York to surprise Bebe for the weekend holiday, but somehow the singer found out, and decided to turn the tables on her instead.

"She surprised me [with her trip plans], and then I found out, and I surprised her by flying her sisters in from Arizona... and we had a pool day and I made brunch. It was so nice," Bebe told U.S. talk show "The View". "We had such a great time, I was so happy."

The get-together was made all the more special for the star as she hadn't seen her loved ones in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel like... they gave me this kind of energy [boost]," she shared. "I miss my family, I haven't seen them in a long time."

The family gathering gave Bebe another reason to celebrate after dropping her second studio album, "Better Mistakes", on Friday, May 14.

In another interview, Bebe addressed rumors of feud between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. Speaking to The Sun, she said, "I have really tried. I don't know what's really going on there or what the drama is. I've tried to always be the peacekeeper and bring the girls together."

The 31-year-old went on to share her thought on bringing together Dua, Rita and Ava Max for a collaboration song. "For me, I would really love to do something together but I'm not sure that will ever happen," she stated. "And I won't say any more about that."