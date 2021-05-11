 
 

J. Cole to Show Off Basketball Skills by Signing With Africa League's Rwanda Patriots

J. Cole to Show Off Basketball Skills by Signing With Africa League's Rwanda Patriots
A talented baller during his youth, the 'Lights Please' hitmaker is reported to have arrived in Rwanda to begin quarantine ahead of Patriots' match against the Nigeria River Hoopers.

AceShowbiz - Rapper J. Cole is reportedly swapping the recording studio for the basketball court to show off his skills in a new African sports league.

The "Lights Please" hitmaker, who was a talented baller during his youth, is allegedly set to sign for the Rwanda Patriots this week (beginning May 10) and will be included on the roster for the team's match against the Nigeria River Hoopers on Sunday, May 9, as part of the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League, according to ESPN.

The news first emerged in local publication the New Times Rwanda, with the article accompanied by video footage of Cole recently arriving in the country to begin quarantine ahead of the weekend game. It was suggested that his signing will become become official on Thursday, May 13.

J. Cole has signed to theRwanda Patriots.

NBA insider Shams Charania, in the meantime, claimed via Twitter that Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole and was a former walk-on at St. John's men's basketball team, is expected to play three-to-six games. The "Middle Child" rapper's reported first game will be broadcast at 7 A.M. on ESPNews.

The Basketball Africa League, backed by officials from America's National Basketball Association and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), will feature 12 teams, each made up of eight locals and four from other countries.

Cole has yet to comment on his new side career, but the North Carolina native isn't turning his back on music - he will release his new album, "The Off-Season", later this week, along with an accompanying behind-the-scenes look at the making of the project in "Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary".

