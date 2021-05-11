 
 

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Turns Himself In to Start Domestic Violence Jail Sentence

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Turns Himself In to Start Domestic Violence Jail Sentence
WENN/Apega
Celebrity

Having pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, Brian Hickerson was given until May 7 to surrender and begin his 45-day term in a county jail.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson spent the weekend behind bars after surrendering to authorities to begin his domestic violence jail term.

Hickerson initially faced eight charges, including domestic violence and assault, following his arrest last July (2020) after Panettiere accused him of repeatedly attacking her during the course of their relationship, with the incidents taking place between May 2019 and January 2020.

He was sentenced to 45 days in a county jail last month (April 2021), after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, and was given until Friday, May 7 to turn himself in to police.

Hickerson, a real estate broker, reported to authorities on the deadline and was placed behind bars, although he is expected to receive an early release on May 19.

In addition to the jail stint, he will be placed on four years of formal probation, and must attend 52 domestic violence classes, and pay a $500 (£360) fee.

  See also...

He was also handed a five-year restraining order to stay away from the "Nashville" actress.

Panettiere previously revealed she was coming forward with her allegations against Hickerson in order to "empower others in abusive relationships."

She added, "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

The star began dating Hickerson in the summer of 2018, shortly after splitting from her fiance, former boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko - the father of her six-year-old daughter, Kaya.

You can share this post!

Tom Cruise Allegedly Sends Back His Golden Globes as a Protest Against HFPA's Lack of Diversity

David Ellefson Thanks Woman Involved in Grooming Allegations for Offering Clarification
Related Posts
Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend to Serve 45 Days in Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend to Serve 45 Days in Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere Alleged to Be 'So Much Better' Now After Years of Abusive Relationship

Hayden Panettiere Alleged to Be 'So Much Better' Now After Years of Abusive Relationship

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Threatens to Release Private Videos Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Threatens to Release Private Videos Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Enters Not Guilty Plea in the Wake of Domestic Violence Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's Ex Enters Not Guilty Plea in the Wake of Domestic Violence Arrest

Most Read
Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case
Celebrity

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee