David Ellefson Thanks Woman Involved in Grooming Allegations for Offering Clarification

Facing accusations of grooming an underaged girl for sex, the Megadeth bassist insists that his 'private, adult interactions' were 'taken out of context and manipulated.'

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megadeth star David Ellefson has shot down allegations of grooming an underaged girl for sex. The heavy rocker insists explicit screenshots and videos have been shared on social media by a third party who was not authorized to have access to them.

Ellefson calls the "embarrassing" items "private and personal conversations and interactions", and insists they were released with "ill intention." The rocker took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a statement from the woman involved, who insisted she was not underage and the story had been taken out of context.

He wrote, "As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family. The other party involved has made a statement... I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented."

The statement from the woman involved reads, "I'm the girl people are talking about in the posts about David Ellefson right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there [sic]."

David Ellefson denied grooming allegations.

"Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I'm not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it... It was all consensual and all online..."

"I would ask that anyone sharing these personal private videos or any misinformation about them to please stop."