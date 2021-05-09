Demi Lovato to Join Glenn Close's Honest Conversation About Mental Health

WENN Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker is scheduled to talk to the 'Hillbilly Elegy' actress about her struggle with mental health problems in an upcoming virtual event.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is set to virtually sit down with Glenn Close for an honest conversation about mental health.

The pop star, who has been candid about her various personal struggles over the years, will be a guest on "A Conversation Starter", a digital event for the Hollywood icon's Bring Change to Mind organisation, which encourages open dialogue about mental health to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy.

The discussion at 8pm EST on 23 May (21) will also feature U.S. newsman Anderson Cooper, who lost his brother Carter to suicide, as moderator, with a goal of encouraging attendees to either help themselves, support a loved one, or continue the dialogue within their own communities.

Lovato, Close, and Cooper will also answer questions submitted by the public to ensure audience participation.

Close founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010 after dealing with her sister's bipolar disorder and her nephew's schizoaffective disorder diagnosis.

Tickets for "A Conversation Starter", which will benefit high school students involved in Bring Change to Mind's clubs across the U.S., are available here: https://bringchange2mind.org/conversations.

Demi Lovato recently got candid about her battle with mental health issues and struggle to stay sober in her new documentary "Dancing with the Devil".

"I'm in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I'm still miserable," she said. "For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up."

"I didn't control any of my life at that period of time," she explained. "I also needed to grow up and take control. And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life... I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of... the food that I eat, how often I work out."