 
 

Demi Lovato to Join Glenn Close's Honest Conversation About Mental Health

Demi Lovato to Join Glenn Close's Honest Conversation About Mental Health
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker is scheduled to talk to the 'Hillbilly Elegy' actress about her struggle with mental health problems in an upcoming virtual event.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is set to virtually sit down with Glenn Close for an honest conversation about mental health.

The pop star, who has been candid about her various personal struggles over the years, will be a guest on "A Conversation Starter", a digital event for the Hollywood icon's Bring Change to Mind organisation, which encourages open dialogue about mental health to raise awareness, understanding, and empathy.

The discussion at 8pm EST on 23 May (21) will also feature U.S. newsman Anderson Cooper, who lost his brother Carter to suicide, as moderator, with a goal of encouraging attendees to either help themselves, support a loved one, or continue the dialogue within their own communities.

Lovato, Close, and Cooper will also answer questions submitted by the public to ensure audience participation.

  See also...

Close founded Bring Change to Mind in 2010 after dealing with her sister's bipolar disorder and her nephew's schizoaffective disorder diagnosis.

Tickets for "A Conversation Starter", which will benefit high school students involved in Bring Change to Mind's clubs across the U.S., are available here: https://bringchange2mind.org/conversations.

Demi Lovato recently got candid about her battle with mental health issues and struggle to stay sober in her new documentary "Dancing with the Devil".

"I'm in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I'm still miserable," she said. "For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up."

"I didn't control any of my life at that period of time," she explained. "I also needed to grow up and take control. And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life... I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of... the food that I eat, how often I work out."

You can share this post!

Celine Dion Puts World Tour on Hold Until 2023

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Explains Decision to Get Her Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Demi Lovato Explains Decision to Get Her Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Demi Lovato Finds Balance More on Her Own After Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato Finds Balance More on Her Own After Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato Asks Fans to Respect Her Decision to Not Be Fully Sober

Demi Lovato Asks Fans to Respect Her Decision to Not Be Fully Sober

Fro-Yo Shop Denies Demi Lovato Donation Rumor: Never Heard from Her Since 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Apology

Fro-Yo Shop Denies Demi Lovato Donation Rumor: Never Heard from Her Since 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Apology

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

Keyshia Ka'Oir Accused of Sleeping With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was in Prison

NBA Star P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner Welcome Their First Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner Welcome Their First Child