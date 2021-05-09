Celine Dion Puts World Tour on Hold Until 2023

WENN Music

May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has been forced to postpone her "Courage World Tour" until 2023.

The "I Drove All Night" hitmaker dealt a blow to fans as she announced that the European leg of her jaunt won't go ahead as planned this summer and will now be delayed by two years.

In a video message to fans, an upbeat Celine said, "I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer."

"But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back. But please don't despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can't wait to finally see you."

"Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come."

The shows are in support of the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker's first English-speaking album in six years, "Courage".

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old superstar is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music.

The Canadian singer will join Pharrell Williams, Donald Harrison, and Chad Hugo in picking up honorary doctorates from the prestigious music school this weekend (8-9May21).

Berklee's College of Music commencement ceremony is set to stream on 8 May whilst a virtual ensemble will perform a tribute to this year's honourees on 7 May.

"I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music," she gushed on Twitter. "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."