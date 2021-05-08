 
 

Mac Miller's Biography Author Defends Himself After Late MC's Family Calls His Work 'Exploitative'

WENN/Michael Wright
Paul Cantor, who wrote 'Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller', stresses that the late 'Self Care' rapper's family was 'made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions.'

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mac Miller's biography author is standing by his decision to write "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller". After the late "Self Care" rapper's family calls his work "exploitative," Paul Cantor defended himself by offering some clarifications.

"I'm a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life," Paul told Page Six on Friday, May 7. "My credibility is unimpeachable and I don't take his family's claims lightly. It's unfortunate that they feel this way."

Claiming that the statement of Mac's family is "factually incorrect," the veteran journalist explained, "They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate - which I respected." He added, "This book was approached with love and care."

"[Mac]'s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me," Paul further noted. "I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing."

Paul's explanations came after Mac's mother Karen Meyers and his estate condemned "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller". In a statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, they told fans that the book was not "authorized or endorsed by [Mac's] family."

"In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcom were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography," they continued. "Yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to [Mac's] legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources."

The family believed that the pre-order of Paul's book was made to "capitalize on the interest" in the official biography, "The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller", written by Donna-Claire Chesman. They then accused Paul of taking advantage of the "Good News" spitter's birthday on January 19 as he planned the release of the book one day prior to that. They called it a "marketing tool" that is "exploitative and incredibly disappointing."

