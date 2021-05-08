Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Instagram Celebrity

A lawyer for the 'Alice in Wonderland' actor confirms the investigation on the 'Aquaman' star, alleging that the actress 'staged' the crime scene of their 2016 explosive fight.

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard is facing another scrutiny in her domestic abuse case involving Johnny Depp. Having accused her then-husband of violence during their marriage, the actress is now being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department for perjury in connection with the 2016 fight with Depp in their downtown L.A. penthouse.

Per German outlet BILD's report, the actress is facing allegations that she faked information regarding her explosive fight with her then-husband which ended their short-lived marriage. A longtime lawyer for Depp, Adam Waldman, confirms that the investigation is currently underway.

The attorney believes that Heard "staged" the crime scene. He tells the news outlet, "Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington staged the May 21 crime scene to prove the abuse allegation against Johnny Depp." Pointing to the LAPD body camera recordings, the attorney adds, "the crime scene was an enormous lie."

Never-before-seen footage and brand new police testimony were recently introduced in the domestic violence case involving the former couple. According to Waldman, the new evidence "proves" the alleged explosive fight between the two stars never happened. According to reports, two cops who first responded on the scene said in new depositions that they didn't see any evidence of a crime at all.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 about her experiences of leaving an abusive relationship. She then countersued the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, alleging that he had coordinated "a harassment campaign via Twitter and [by] orchestrating online petitions in an effort to get her fired from 'Aquaman' and L'Oreal."

The "Zack Snyder's Justice League" star wants to grills Depp's attorney Waldman in court about alleged tabloid leaks, claiming that the attorney fed private information and stories that portrayed her in a bad light to tabloids in an effort to discredit her domestic violence allegations against her ex.