 
 

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star

WENN
Celebrity

The 20-year-old TikTok personality has been forced to leave elite dating app for the rich, Raya, after she went public with her private FaceTime call with her celebrity match.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - The 20-year-old TikTok user, who exposed Matthew Perry for hitting on her via dating app Raya when she was only 19, has been booted off the elite platform.

Kate Haralson recently went viral for posting a private FaceTime call she had with the "Friends" star online, calling out older stars like Perry for taking advantage of young women on dating apps.

"A lot of people were saying I'm a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it's something that I think a lot of people should be aware of," the personal assistant told the New York Post's Page Six.

Now, a day after opening up about the app encounter, Haralson reveals she has been kicked off Raya, a platform frequented by celebrities and other well-known figures looking for a love match.

"I should have expected that would happen," she said, insisting she isn't bothered by the news. "I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways."

Perry has yet to comment on his chat with Haralson, which took place in May 2020, but the actor announced he was engaged to 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz just six months later.

According to Kate Haralson, the 51-year-old actor asked her, "Am I as old as your dad?" and then laughed when she said he was actually a year older.

