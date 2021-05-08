Eddie Redmayne to Lead West End Musical 'Cabaret'

WENN/Avalon Movie

The 'Theory of Everything' actor is heading to West End as he has landed a lead role in the upcoming stage production of 'Cabaret' along with Jessie Buckley.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Redmayne is to star in a West End production of "Cabaret".

"The Theory of Everything" actor will take on the role of the EmCee - which he first played in an amateur production at the Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2001 when he was just 19.

A new version of the musical will begin performances at London's Playhouse Theatre in November, the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye reports, with Jessie Buckley also expected to star in the production as Sally Bowles.

Both stars have extensive stage experience, with Eddie scooping an Olivier award for his work in "RED", and later a Tony Award for the same production when he took the role to Broadway in 2010.

And Jessie - who shot to fame when she was a finalist on West End star-search show "I'd Do Anything", which was seeking a Nancy for a production of "Oliver!" - has tread the boards on the West End in Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" and most recently appeared in the National Theatre's film production of "Romeo and Juliet".

Meanwhile, Eddie recently insisted he "never" takes his career success for granted and insisted he's simply been "extraordinarily lucky" with the success his award-winning film "The Theory of Everything" brought him.

He said recently, "I never take it for granted, getting offered stuff and having a say. What happened to me was one film changed that. It's not like overnight you've become a substantially better actor. You've just been lucky getting the extraordinary part with a great director, wonderful co-stars, and the alchemy of filmmaking has worked."

The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actor also recalled some of his less successful auditions.

He said, "I remember auditioning for '10,000 BC', which involved being topless, running around, like in Egypt. I mean, look at me. I'm sort of pallid, white, moley. I was always two hours early or an hour late to auditions, endlessly running these lines. But it was great in the sense that you got to try everything and fail hard."