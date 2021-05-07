Bill Gates' Family Is 'Furious' at Him Over Divorce, Yella Beezy Shoots His Shot With Melinda

Instagram Celebrity

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' split is reportedly not a friendly one. Though their divorce announcement was said to be a long time in the making, the exes allegedly still have a lot of things, including their asset divide, to be hashed out.

Words are the plan was to announce their divorce in March. Per TMZ's report, Melinda already rented a remote, private island which costs $132,000 a night for her and her entire family, except Bill, to come there when the divorce was announced to avoid the media scrutiny.

Sources say Bill was not invited because "there was a considerable amount of acrimony associated with the split" and "virtually everyone in the family took Melinda's side." The report goes on to claim that Melinda and her family "were very angry at Bill" and they "were furious at Bill for various things they claim he had done."

However, at the time of the planned trip, lawyers for both Bill and Melinda reportedly still couldn't reach a divorce settlement and there were still outstanding issues that couldn't be resolved. The 56-year-old philanthropist allegedly decided to go anyway with her kids and their significant others.

The site further notes that though it seems they have finally reached a property settlement and Bill transferred nearly $2 billion in stock to Melinda on the very day she filed for divorce, "these things are not done piecemeal ... it would almost certainly have been part of a global settlement."

Bill reportedly transferred $1.8 billion worth of stocks to his estranged wife on Monday, May 3, the day they announced the end of their 27-year marriage. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement released through Twitter. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

