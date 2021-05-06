 
 

Brody Jenner Tells Kaitlynn Carter Why He Found Her Summer Fling With Miley Cyrus 'Gnarly'

Brody Jenner Tells Kaitlynn Carter Why He Found Her Summer Fling With Miley Cyrus 'Gnarly'
WENN/FayesVision/Avalon
Celebrity

In a teaser clip for season 2 of 'The Hills: New Beginnings', the son of Caitlyn Jenner gets honest about him being blindsided by his ex-wife's choice of partner following their separation.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Brody Jenner was shocked when his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, began dating Miley Cyrus, because she had never expressed a romantic interest in women before.

Kaitlynn embarked on a brief summer fling with the newly-single "Midnight Sky" singer in 2019 after she and Brody split, and in a teaser clip for season two of "The Hills: New Beginnings", Brody admits he was blindsided by Kaitlynn's choice of partner.

Speaking to his ex in the clip, he said, "The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever... We had some fun, but you said to me you weren't into girls."

Kaitlynn's romance with Miley was her first relationship with a woman, and she confesses she hadn't met a woman she was "into" before the singer.

"I think I had never met somebody that I was into," she tells her ex in the clip, prompting Brody to respond, "But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that."

  See also...

Jenner goes on to reveal he found out about the same-sex relationship when he saw articles online.

Brody and Kaitlynn's on-screen interaction marks the first time he has publicly addressed his ex's romance with Miley, while Carter previously admitted she felt "mortified" by all the attention her romance with Miley brought her after it fizzled out.

"What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own,' " she said. "I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything."

"I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home. I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening. I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling."

"I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me."

You can share this post!

Josh Duggar to Be Released From Prison Despite Allegations of Him Possessing 65 Child Porn Pics

Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Shares Reflective Post Six Months After He's Fired From Hillsong Church
Related Posts
Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Back Together? Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Go on Bali Trip Years After Their Wedding There

Back Together? Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Go on Bali Trip Years After Their Wedding There

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Break Up, Delete Each Other on Instagram

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Break Up, Delete Each Other on Instagram

Brody Jenner and His GF Josie Canseco 'Didn't Interact' With Miley Cyrus During Awkward Run-In

Brody Jenner and His GF Josie Canseco 'Didn't Interact' With Miley Cyrus During Awkward Run-In

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture