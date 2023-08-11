Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the baby's arrival on their social media accounts, the former star of 'The Hills' and his 26-year-old fiancee also reveal the name of their new bundle of joy.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have welcomed their first child together. When announcing the baby's arrival to the world, "The Hills" alum and his fiancee gushed about being "so incredibly in love."

On Thursday, August 10, the 39-year-old and his partner unleashed a video of Tia's home water birth. "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th [red heart emoji]," so read the caption. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

The couple announced that they have a "little angel" on the way, in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day, January 1. They wrote, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness an abundance of love. We truly appreciate and love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Brody then proposed to Tia in June. When announcing their engagement, the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson shared a video on Instagram in which he got down on one knee in front of family and friends. He captioned it, "Can't wait to love you forever [wedding ring emoji]."

Friends and family were seen cheering and clapping when Tia said yes. His mom Linda, meanwhile, was quick to congratulate him and his bride-to-be in the comment section. As for his half-sister Kylie Jenner, she liked the post.

Brody, who has also appeared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and hosted the short-lived talk show "Sex with Brody", began dating Tia in April 2022. He was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter for five years before they called in August 2019, a year before they got married in Bali in June 2018.

You can share this post!