 

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing the baby's arrival on their social media accounts, the former star of 'The Hills' and his 26-year-old fiancee also reveal the name of their new bundle of joy.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have welcomed their first child together. When announcing the baby's arrival to the world, "The Hills" alum and his fiancee gushed about being "so incredibly in love."

On Thursday, August 10, the 39-year-old and his partner unleashed a video of Tia's home water birth. "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th [red heart emoji]," so read the caption. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

  Editors' Pick

The couple announced that they have a "little angel" on the way, in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day, January 1. They wrote, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness an abundance of love. We truly appreciate and love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"

Brody then proposed to Tia in June. When announcing their engagement, the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson shared a video on Instagram in which he got down on one knee in front of family and friends. He captioned it, "Can't wait to love you forever [wedding ring emoji]."

Friends and family were seen cheering and clapping when Tia said yes. His mom Linda, meanwhile, was quick to congratulate him and his bride-to-be in the comment section. As for his half-sister Kylie Jenner, she liked the post.

Brody, who has also appeared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and hosted the short-lived talk show "Sex with Brody", began dating Tia in April 2022. He was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter for five years before they called in August 2019, a year before they got married in Bali in June 2018.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Tay Is 'Safe and Alive', Blames Hacker for Giving Her 'Traumatizing 24 Hours'
Related Posts
Brody Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and Pregnant GF Tia Blanco Throw Wrestling-Themed Gender Reveal Party

Brody Jenner and Pregnant GF Tia Blanco Throw Wrestling-Themed Gender Reveal Party

Brody Jenner Assaulted on Birthday Celebration at a Las Vegas Club

Brody Jenner Assaulted on Birthday Celebration at a Las Vegas Club

Brody Jenner Claims It's 'Hurtful' to Learn About Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy From Others

Brody Jenner Claims It's 'Hurtful' to Learn About Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy From Others

Latest News
Lil Tay Is 'Safe and Alive', Blames Hacker for Giving Her 'Traumatizing 24 Hours'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Lil Tay Is 'Safe and Alive', Blames Hacker for Giving Her 'Traumatizing 24 Hours'

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together
  • Aug 11, 2023

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Rob Lowe Compares 'The West Wing' Workplace to Abusive Relationship
  • Aug 11, 2023

Rob Lowe Compares 'The West Wing' Workplace to Abusive Relationship

Kerry Washington Claims She Suffered From Panic Attacks at 7 Due to Parents' Fights
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kerry Washington Claims She Suffered From Panic Attacks at 7 Due to Parents' Fights

Emmy Awards 2023 Set for January 2024 After Delay Due to Hollywood Strike
  • Aug 11, 2023

Emmy Awards 2023 Set for January 2024 After Delay Due to Hollywood Strike

'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller
  • Aug 11, 2023

'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

Most Read
Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl