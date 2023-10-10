Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills', who proposed to the professional surfer back in June, reveals in a YouTube video that he made his coffee with his fiancee's breast milk because they ran out of almond milk.

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner might have run out of ingredients to make his coffee, but not his idea. In a YouTube video posted on October 3, "The Hills" alum revealed that he made "freaking delicious" coffee with fiancee Tia Blanco's breast milk.

"Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk," the 40-year-old said in the video. Holding a bag labeled "breast milk," he added, "But I did find one thing."

"I hear its very nutritious. I hear it's very delicious. I think it will do," the TV personality went on noting. He then walked into his and Tia's bedroom, telling his fiancee, "Sorry to disturb you, but we're out of almond milk."

Brody then asked Tia, who just woke up from her sleep, "Do you mind if we use the breastmilk that I put in the fridge last night?" In response, the professional surfer said, "That would be really good for you."

Once Brody was done making the coffee in their kitchen, he went back to the bedroom with mugs in hand. "It's freaking delicious," he raved, prompting his fiancee to reply, "It just tastes like coffee."

Brody proposed to Tia in June. When announcing their engagement, the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson shared a video on Instagram in which he got down on one knee in front of family and friends. He captioned it, "Can't wait to love you forever [wedding ring emoji]."

Brody and Tia welcomed their daughter on July 29. On August 10, the pair unleashed a video of Tia's home water birth. "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th [red heart emoji]," so read the caption. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

