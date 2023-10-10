 

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills', who proposed to the professional surfer back in June, reveals in a YouTube video that he made his coffee with his fiancee's breast milk because they ran out of almond milk.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner might have run out of ingredients to make his coffee, but not his idea. In a YouTube video posted on October 3, "The Hills" alum revealed that he made "freaking delicious" coffee with fiancee Tia Blanco's breast milk.

"Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk," the 40-year-old said in the video. Holding a bag labeled "breast milk," he added, "But I did find one thing."

"I hear its very nutritious. I hear it's very delicious. I think it will do," the TV personality went on noting. He then walked into his and Tia's bedroom, telling his fiancee, "Sorry to disturb you, but we're out of almond milk."

Brody then asked Tia, who just woke up from her sleep, "Do you mind if we use the breastmilk that I put in the fridge last night?" In response, the professional surfer said, "That would be really good for you."

  Editors' Pick

Once Brody was done making the coffee in their kitchen, he went back to the bedroom with mugs in hand. "It's freaking delicious," he raved, prompting his fiancee to reply, "It just tastes like coffee."

Brody proposed to Tia in June. When announcing their engagement, the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson shared a video on Instagram in which he got down on one knee in front of family and friends. He captioned it, "Can't wait to love you forever [wedding ring emoji]."

Brody and Tia welcomed their daughter on July 29. On August 10, the pair unleashed a video of Tia's home water birth. "We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th [red heart emoji]," so read the caption. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
Related Posts
Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and Pregnant GF Tia Blanco Throw Wrestling-Themed Gender Reveal Party

Brody Jenner and Pregnant GF Tia Blanco Throw Wrestling-Themed Gender Reveal Party

Latest News
Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition
  • Oct 10, 2023

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song
  • Oct 10, 2023

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
  • Oct 10, 2023

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk
  • Oct 10, 2023

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother
  • Oct 10, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser
  • Oct 10, 2023

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

Most Read
Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Celebrity

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit