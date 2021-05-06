 
 

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist
Sydney Chase admits she has received the legal notice after it was initially sent to an email address she no longer uses, but she refuses to comply with the letter.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Chase refuses to back down despite the legal action taken by Tristan Thompson over her hookup claims. One day after denying that she was sent a cease and desist letter by the basketball player's legal team, she now admits she has received it, but she won't comply with it anyway.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 5, the Instagram model first explained the delay in her receiving the legal notice. "I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use," so she wrote.

Refusing to be silenced, she then added, "However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply." She ended her statement with a declaration that read, "I will not be called a liar."

Tristan slapped Sydney with the cease and desist following her interview on Adam22's "No Jumper" podcast, during which she said that she slept with the NBA star in January. In the letter, the lawyer calls her allegations "malicious defamatory fabrications."

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," Tristan's attorney Marty Singer said, adding, "It is obvious that you are a liar." The letter goes on warning that if Sydney doesn't stop "defaming" Tristan in the media or online, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

Sydney initially denied that she received a cease and desist from Tristan's legal team. "I have not received a cease & desist from anyone," she posted on her Story on Tuesday. "The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have. To shut you down or tarnish your name."

However, a source told TMZ that the legal notice was sent twice, first on Friday, April 30 to an email account that Tristan's legal team believed was used by Sydney. Another email was sent to another one of Sydney's alleged accounts on Tuesday, May 4.

In addition to Sydney, Adam who hosts the podcast has also been slapped with a cease and desist letter for posting a video of the interview. "Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it," the podcaster told Page Six. "Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship."

