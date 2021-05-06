Kate Middleton and Prince William Offer Playful Bloopers When Launching New YouTube Channel

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In the first released video, the Duchess of Cambridge adorably corrects her husband's pronunciation when he spoke the Irish language for their 2021 St. Patrick's Day greeting.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton and Prince William have just joined the YouTube community. Launching their own channel on the online video-sharing platform, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge treat fans to a glimpse at their royal life in addition to letting out playful bloopers in their first offering.

On Wednesday, May 5, the royal couple released a 25-second teaser clip that compiled candid footage of them. The video began with William jokingly tell Kate, "By the way, you've got to be careful with what you say now because these guys, they're recording everything." His teasing remark led to his wife saying with a chuckle, "I know!"

In the short clip, Kate and William also offered a cut reel from the royal couple's 2021 St. Patrick's Day greeting for which he spoke the Irish language. At one point, the Duchess corrected his pronunciation by saying, "You don't need to roll your r's," prompting the Duke to reply, "Do I not roll those?" His question got his wife to shake her head and state, "No."

The teaser video also included never-before-seen footage from their royal visits. Glimpses of Kate shooting a bow and arrow in Bhutan and William serving food and flying a helicopter were a few of those shared.

The launch of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new Youtube channel was also announced on their official Instagram account. Sharing the same teaser clip, they poked fun at their launch timing by writing, "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube."

Kate and William have just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. On April 28, the pair shared a series of Instagram posts featuring two new portraits of them together. The day after, they put out a candid video of them enjoying a family outing with their three children, 7-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

Along with the family outing clip, the royal couple thanked those who congratulated them for the milestone. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," they noted in the caption. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."