Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

The Instagram model, who previously claimed that she had hooked up with the basketball player, denies reports which say that the NBA star has slapped her with a legal notice.

May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson's legal team did send Sydney Chase a cease and desist letter despite her claim stating otherwise. A source allegedly connected to the situation has provided evidence showing that the legal notice was sent to the Instagram model video email twice.

The cease and desist was first sent on Friday, April 30 to an email account that Tristan's legal team believed was used by Sydney, the source tells TMZ. Then, another email was sent to another one of Sydney's alleged accounts on Tuesday, May 4.

As reported earlier by the news outlet, Tristan's attorney Marty Singer fired off the cease and desist letter to Sydney following her shocking reveal on Adam22's "No Jumper" podcast that she slept with the basketball player in January. In the letter, the lawyer calls her allegations "malicious defamatory fabrications."

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," Marty states on behalf of his client, adding, "It is obvious that you are a liar." The letter goes on warning that if Sydney doesn't stop "defaming" Tristan in the media or online, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

Tristan and his team are allegedly also suspicious of Sydney's motives because she's apparently been shopping a reality TV deal. She has additionally bragged about an increase in her online engagement numbers on her Instagram Story, seemingly to attract potential advertisers on her social media accounts.

Sydney, however, denied that she received a cease and desist from Tristan's legal team. "I have not received a cease & desist from anyone," she posted on her Story on Tuesday. "The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have. To shut you down or tarnish your name."

In addition to Sydney, Adam who hosts the podcast has also been slapped with a cease and desist letter for posting a video of the interview. "Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it," the podcaster told Page Six. "Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship."

Tristan himself has not publicly spoken up on the cheating allegations, while his baby mama Khloe Kardashian has seemingly reached out to Sydney following her hookup claim. In a screenshot shared by the 23-year-old, the reality TV star asked that their conversation remain "confidential."