Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'
The reality star, who exited the show after 10 seasons, claims she is 'worried' her 11-year-old daughter Aubree 'can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people.'

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Houska has finally unveiled the reason for her departure from "Teen Mom 2". Having exited the show after 10 seasons, the reality star divulged that she took the decision to protect her children's privacy, especially her 11-year-old daughter Aubree.

The 29-year-old made the revelation in an interview with E! News. "There just came a point - and I think it was a buildup almost - this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," she first spilled.

"There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time," Chelsea went on noting. "And there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever."

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her," the mother of four continued. "That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."

When asked whether she would ever consider returning to TV, Chelsea replied, "I always say that I would never go back to anything that's about my kids' personal life for sure." She then added, "I don't think I could do that. If something happened to be light-hearted and fun, I don't think I would say no."

Chelsea announced her departure from "Teen Mom 2" back in November 2020. Sharing a family portrait on Instagram, she declared, "MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last."

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," the wife of Cole DeBoer further noted. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."

