Chelsea Houska Teases 'New Chapter' in Her Life After 'Teen Mom 2' Departure

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Houska is bidding farewell to "Teen Mom 2". The MTV personality, who has been on the reality TV show for nearly 11 years, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 10 to announce that she's exiting the show after current season 10.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," the 29-year-old wrote on the photo-sharing platform alongside a family portrait featuring her, husband Cole DeBoer and their three kids. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last."

She went on to say, "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

Later in the post, the expecting reality TV star revealed her and her family's plan for the future, saying that "our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses." Concluding the message, Chelsea wrote, "Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

It seems like Chelsea and Cole are planning to focus on Itzy Ritzy, their brand of diaper bags and other baby products. She also has her own line of eyewear, while Cole is delevoping his flannel clothing brand Flag & Anthem.

First to confirm Chelsea's departure from "Teen Mom 2" was her dad Randy Houska. Retweeting a story from The Ashley following a filming of season 10 virtual reunion last month, he wrote on Twitter, "Well kids that's a wrap. Been a fun run. What's next? Seriously tho, it's been a part of [Chelsea]'s entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew up as people. #NoRegrets. See y'all on the flip side."