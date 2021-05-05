 
 

Paris Hilton Advises Against Believing Everything You Read to Debunk Viral 'Stop Being Poor' Meme

WENN/Chloe Bell
Celebrity

Setting the record straight on the image of her wearing the infamous tank top, the 'This Is Paris' star reveals that the statement seemingly emblazoned on her white top was 'completely photoshopped.'

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has spoken out about her viral "stop being poor" photo. After years being subjected to a meme for wearing the infamous tank top, the "This Is Paris" star advised people to stop believing everything they read online.

On Monday, May 3, the 40-year-old took to TikTok to reveal the truth behind the white top that seemed to be emblazoned with the words, "Stop being poor." She first pointed out, "So there's this photo online of me. I'm sure you've seen it." She then set the record straight by stating, "I never wore that shirt."

@parishilton

Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth. 🙅🏼‍♀️😹 Don’t believe everything you read. 😏 #greenscreen#Iconic 👑

  See also...

♬ original sound - ParisHilton

Pointing toward the image behind her that featured her donning the top, the hotel heiress clarified, "This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real, but that's not the truth." She went on to reveal what was really written on her top. "This is what [the tank top] really said," she pointed at a photo of her sporting a white top with a message that read, "Stop being desperate."

At the end of the video that has since garnered more than 6 million views and 1 million likes, the "Stars Are Blind" singer warned the viewers, "Don't believe everything you read." She also captioned the clip, "Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth."

The photo of Paris in the white tank top and a pink ombre maxi skirt was taken at a party at the Palms Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas back in 2005. While media outlets have previously reported that the photo was heavily edited, it appeared that many fans had no idea and were shocked by Paris' revelation.

In the comment section of Paris' TikTok video, YouTube star Tana Mongeau exclaimed, "Omgggggg." Another user wrote, "As a poor person I kinda dig the photoshopped one tbh," while a third chimed in, "We didn't take it personal tbh. I actually liked the poor one tho lol." Other comments read, "Are u s**tting me Paris...I've been quoting this my whole life, so basically my life's a lie?!!" and "This is the most disappointing news I've ever gotten."

