'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Details 'Super Awkward' Reunion Filming With Kailyn Lowry

Doubling down on her shade at her 'Teen Mom 2' co-star, the MTV personality sarcastically sends 'lots of love in her dark direction' following Kailyn's arrest in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom 2" stars filmed season 10 reunion on October 29. Now, cast member Briana DeJesus has shared how things went down during the taping which also featured her frenemy and co-star Kailyn Lowry.

The two don't have a good history when it comes to reunion as they got into heated fight during the show’s reunion in 2018 after Briana dated Kailyn's ex-husband and baby daddy Javi Marroquin. Of this season's reunion, Briana revealed to CELEBUZZ, "The reunion was super awkward in general, especially during the last segment, which was when we were brought out all together (virtually, of course)."

She went on to say, "This was obviously the first time Kail and I had appeared on camera together since our infamous 'reunion fight'-which, by the way, occurred YEARS ago and (to me, at least) is LONG in the past."

Briana also claimed that reunion host Dr. Drew asked Kail about how it was to see her on camera, and "in true Kail fashion, she was exceptionally cold and said she didn't care to comment." She continued, "I've been clear in the past that I'm over the drama from years past. So I decided to pipe in to comment. I told Kail that it wasn't that serious, I was happy to see her, and wished her nothing but the best going forward. At that point, Kail still refused to comment and didn’t say anything."

In the interview, Briana also threw a subtle shade at Kailyn over her arrest. "It's clear she still has a grudge against me…which, given the news of her arrest yesterday, one would think she'd have better things to worry about like dealing with the courts for allegedly beating her baby daddy instead of me," Briana said. "But, Kail will be Kail and there's no changing that- and, frankly, I don't care to. I kept it classy and she kept it exactly what would be expected. She's immature and shows no growth. It's sad."

Doubling down on the diss, Briana wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. "While one would think Kail would be more concerned with her foot pics on Only Fans, we had an encounter at the reunion yester and it's safe to say s**t got awkward. She is immature, has not grown, and is still so hot and bothered by my presence it's laughable."

She added, "I'll continue living life in my own lane with a man who LOVES me and makes me HAPPY (and doesn't lay his hands on me)," before sarcastically concluding the message by "sending lots of love in her dark direction."

It was previously reported that Kailyn was arrested on September 26 after her ex Chris Lopez accused the MTV star of "attacking" and "punching" him during an alleged dispute in the same month which was started after he cut their son Lux's hair without her consent. In court documents, Chris accused Kailyn of striking him "several times with a closed fist," adding that she "started attacking him [and] punching him several time[s] on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child['s] haircut."

Chris claimed that he "did not fight back" during the physical altercation. It was also said that his sister was the one who "attempted to pull Kailyn off."