Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', in the meantime, makes the shortlist in the Entertainment field, and Stacey Abrams' 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' gets nominated in the Documentary category.

May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman's hit drama "Euphoria", Jason Sudeikis comedy "Ted Lasso" and Michaela Coel's "I May Destroy You" are among the TV series nominated for the 2021 Peabody Awards.

Officials at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication panel at the University of Georgia have unveiled their shortlist for the most compelling and empowering shows of the year, with others to make the cut in the Entertainment field including Steve McQueen's film series "Small Axe", "Unorthodox", "Never Have I Ever", "The Good Lord Bird", "La Llorona", "Gentefied", and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".

Meanwhile, the Documentary category features nominees such as politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams' film "All In: The Fight for Democracy", "Athlete A", about the Team USA gymnasts who survived years of abuse at the hands of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, and "Kingdom of Silence", which chronicled the life, work and murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"The Cave", "The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show", "Immigration Nation", "Disclosure" and "Asian Americans" are among the other non-fiction projects up for Peabody praise.

Martha Nelson, the chair of the Peabody Board of Jurors, has nothing but praises for the nominees. "During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories," she said.

"From COVID-19 coverage to poignant explorations of identity, each nominee not only told a powerful story but also made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape," she continued. "We're thrilled to recognize their outstanding and inspiring work."

The 30 winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony in June.

Here are this year's 60 Peabody Award Nominees:

ENTERTAINMENT

DOCUMENTARIES

"76 Days" (virtual cinema)

"All In: The Fight for Democracy" (Amazon Prime Video)

"American Experience: The Vote" (PBS)

"Asian Americans" (PBS)

"Athlete A" (Netflix)

"Atlanta's Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children" (HBO)

"Collective" (HBO)

"Crip Camp" (Netflix)

"Disclosure" (Netflix)

"Immigration Nation" (Netflix)

"In My Blood It Runs" (PBS)

"Independent Lens: Belly of the Beast" (PBS)

"Kingdom of Silence" (Showtime)

"Softie" (PBS)

"The Cave" (National Geographic)

"The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show" (Peacock)

"The Speed Cubers" (Netflix)

"Time" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Welcome to Chechnya" (HBO)

NEWS

ABC News "20/20" in collaboration with The Courier Journal: "Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor" (ABC)

"Battle For Hong Kong" (PBS)

"Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line" (CBS)

"China Undercover" (PBS)

"COVID's Hidden Toll" (PBS)

"FIRE – POWER – MONEY: Holding PG&E Accountable" (KXTV)

"Full Disclosure" (KNXV)

"Inside Idlib" (Sky News)

"KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual" (KARE)

"Muslim in Trump's America (Exposure)" (ITV)

"PBS NewsHour COVID-19 Coverage: Global Pandemic / MAKING SENSE: The Victims of the COVID Economy" (PBS)

"PBS NewsHour: Desperate Journey" (PBS)

"Policing the Police 2020" (PBS)

"Undercover in the Schools that Chain Boys" (BBC)

"Vice on Showtime: Losing Ground" (Showtime)

"Whose Vote Counts" (PBS)

CHILDREN'S & YOUTH

"Stillwater" (Apple TV Plus)

"The Owl House" (Disney Channel)

PODCAST/RADIO

"Floodlines" (theatlantic.com)

"Language Keepers Podcast Series" (Emergence Magazine)

"Mic Drop" (CBS Podcasts/TRX from PRX)

"Post Reports: The Life of George Floyd" (The Washington Post)

"The Land That Never Has Been Yet" (PRX)

"The Promise: Season 2" (Nashville Public Radio)

"This American Life Episode #713: Made to be Broken | Act 1 – Time Bandit” (This American Life)

"Unfinished: Deep South" (Stitcher)

PUBLIC SERVICE

"Cops and Robbers" (Netflix)

"Facing Race" (KING)

"Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" (Multi-cast on 46 networks and platforms)

"Shaina" (Zimbabwe TV)

ARTS

"Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (Turner Classic Movies), Be Natural Productions