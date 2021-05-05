Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Officials at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication panel at the University of Georgia have unveiled their shortlist for the most compelling and empowering shows of the year, with others to make the cut in the Entertainment field including Steve McQueen's film series "Small Axe", "Unorthodox", "Never Have I Ever", "The Good Lord Bird", "La Llorona", "Gentefied", and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".
Meanwhile, the Documentary category features nominees such as politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams' film "All In: The Fight for Democracy", "Athlete A", about the Team USA gymnasts who survived years of abuse at the hands of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, and "Kingdom of Silence", which chronicled the life, work and murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"The Cave", "The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show", "Immigration Nation", "Disclosure" and "Asian Americans" are among the other non-fiction projects up for Peabody praise.
Martha Nelson, the chair of the Peabody Board of Jurors, has nothing but praises for the nominees. "During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories," she said.
"From COVID-19 coverage to poignant explorations of identity, each nominee not only told a powerful story but also made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape," she continued. "We're thrilled to recognize their outstanding and inspiring work."
The 30 winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony in June.