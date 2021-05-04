Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Instagram Celebrity

Kim Cakery tries to reach out to Khloe Kardashian after the basketball player's rumored fling Sydney Chase exposed the reality TV star's DMs to her though Khloe asked to keep their conversation private.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama is inserting herself in the talks about his latest cheating scandal. Kim Cakery, who has been claiming that the NBA star is the father of her child, is trying to reach out to Khloe Kardashian after Tristan's rumored fling Sydney Chase exposed the reality TV star's DMs to her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kim posted some messages to the Good American founder, claiming she's got some teas on Tristan. "@khloekardashian I think ur messaging the wrong person," she wrote on Sunday, May 2, before setting her account private. "Umm come here sis! We got lots to talk about."

Kim even suggested that Tristan may be having another baby with a side chick on the way, adding, "Remember you said true needs more siblings well she got two and maybe one on the way. I gots tea pooh!"

In another post, Kim promised to keep their conversation private. "I will not post out conversation sis. You can even text me on snap. Let's put this behind us like grown woman!" she stated. "Oh and stop worrying about that lil girl cause it's many of them giving me receipts in my dms at this point leave sis but call me @khloekardashian."

Kim's messages to Khloe come after Sydney revealed what appeared to be Khloe's messages to her. In a screenshot posted by the Instagram model, the person who introduced herself as Khloe asked to keep their conversation "confidential."

Sydney previously made a shocking revelation about her alleged relationship with Tristan during an interview with Adam22 on his "No Jumper" podcast. At the time, she said that Tristan allegedly told her he was single before she found out that he's actually not. "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore," so she claimed. "We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

A few days later, she posted a TikTok video in which she expressed her regret for sharing Tristan's personal information, but doubled down on her claims about her sexual relationship with the 30-year-old athlete. "I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that," she acknowledged. "However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true," she insisted. "We did have past relations, I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things."

The 23-year-old also revealed that the NBA star contacted her after he found out about her interview. "And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party when he just got back home from Boston," so she divulged.

Later, during her friend's Instagram Live, she brought up Khloe as she said that the reality TV star is not Tristan's type. "Apparently Khloe is not his type but I'm his type and [inaudible,]" Sydney said. She went on alleging, "He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type."