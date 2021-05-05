 
 

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Joining the May the 4th celebration, the daughter of late Carrie Fisher puts out two photos of son Kingston rocking the onesie and a brown knitted hat featuring Leia's signature double bun hairdo.

AceShowbiz - Actress Billie Lourd has dressed her baby boy up as her late mother Carrie Fisher's iconic Princess Leia character to celebrate "Star Wars" day.

As fans around the world marked the unofficial franchise holiday on Tuesday, May 4, the "Scream Queens" star shared two Instagram snaps of her son Kingston taking part in the festivities by wearing a onesie featuring a Leia print, and rocking a brown knitted hat styled in the character's signature double bun hairdo as they watched one of the original "Star Wars" films.

This was not the first time Lourd paid homage to her late mother's connection to the "Star Wars" franchise. In early February, the 28-year-old actress revealed during an Instagram Q+A session with fans that her son's nursery features a nod to the sci-fi saga.

When asked if she will encourage her son to be a "Star Wars geek," the "Booksmart" actress shared a photo of his room's light switch that is labeled "Light Side" and "Dark Side" in the iconic "Star Wars" font. Along with the photo, she noted, "Duhhh. This is the light switch in his room."

Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60. Little Kingston is Lourd's first child with her fiance Austen Rydell. The tot was born in September 2020. Months after giving birth, Lourd stressed that Kingston was not a "quarantine baby."

Appearing on her stepfather Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM show "Quarantined With Bruce" in January, Lourd made it clear, "He's not technically a quarantine baby. And I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies." She added, "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

