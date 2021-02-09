 
 

Billie Lourd Uncovers Carrie Fisher Tribute in Her First Child's Nursery

Billie Lourd Uncovers Carrie Fisher Tribute in Her First Child's Nursery
Instagram
Celebrity

During an Instagram Q and A session with fans, the 'Scream Queens' actress responds to various inquiries including one about her turning her baby boy into a 'Star Wars geek'.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd incorporated a fitting tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, into her son's nursery.

The "Scream Queens" actress and her fiance Austen Rydell welcomed their first child, Kingston Fisher, into the world in September and she revealed that in honor of her beloved mom - who was best known for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise - she's incorporated a reference to the sci-fi saga in his room.

Asked if she'll encourage Kingston to be a "Star Wars geek" during an Instagram Q+A session with fans, Billie replied, "Duhhh. This is the light switch in his room."

The accompanying photo showed the switch is labeled "Light Side" and "Dark Side" in the iconic Star Wars' font in a nod to the two sides of the Force.

Billie Lourd's IG Story 01

Billie Lourd revealed 'Star Wars' tribute in her son's nursery.

Elsewhere during the questions, the 28-year-old star revealed she had suffered from gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

Asked about her cravings, she revealed, "Ice cream!! But then I had a lil gestational diabetes scare so then it was beets?!?! Random I know but that's pregnancy vibes for ya.(sic)"

  See also...

Billie Lourd's IG Story 02

Billie Lourd opened up about gestational diabetes scare during her pregnancy.

And Billie admitted she hadn't had the easiest time during her first trimester because of her spiraling hormone levels.

Asked which stage of pregnancy she'd enjoyed most and least, she replied, "Best = 2nd (+3rd because you finally get to meet your babe!) Worst= 1st because hormones!!!"

"But you get through it and it's beyond worth every second of weird moods/ acne/ all that fun jazz when your little human arrives!!! (sic)"

Billie Lourd's IG Story 03

Billie Lourd revealed which stage of pregnancy she'd enjoyed most and least.

The "Booksmart" actress previously admitted she has "always" wanted children and from a young age she knew she wanted to start her family when she was 28.

She said, "I've wanted to be a mom since I was two years old, I always had a plan."

"Like, literally when I was three, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want like one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Calls YouTube Makeup Session With Caitlyn the Highlight of Her Life

Tim Burton Happy to See Timothee Chalamet's 'Edgar Scissorhands' Super Bowl Ad
Related Posts
Billie Lourd Claims That Son Kingston Isn't 'Trendy Quarantine Baby'

Billie Lourd Claims That Son Kingston Isn't 'Trendy Quarantine Baby'

Los Angeles Police on the Hunt for Shooter on Billie Lourd's Family Compound

Los Angeles Police on the Hunt for Shooter on Billie Lourd's Family Compound

These Celebrities Secretly Welcoming a Child During COVID-19 Pandemic

These Celebrities Secretly Welcoming a Child During COVID-19 Pandemic

Billie Lourd Shockingly Announces the Arrival of Her and Fiance Austen Rydell's First Child

Billie Lourd Shockingly Announces the Arrival of Her and Fiance Austen Rydell's First Child

Most Read
Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic