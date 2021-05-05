Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

WENN/Derrick Salters Movie

Preview of 'Siegfried and Roy' audio series as well as a live recording of non-fiction Black Lives Matter show 'Resistance' have also been unveiled as part of the Tribeca Podcasts line-up.

AceShowbiz - An interview with filmmaker Jason Reitman and a preview of the new "Siegfried & Roy" audio series are among the highlights of the 2021 Tribeca Festival's inaugural podcasts program.

Event officials have unveiled their first ever slate of podcast content, which will feature special discussions and world premieres of fiction and non-fiction stories for fans to listen to online.

The official selection was curated by audio storytelling manager Leah Sarbib, with contributions from an advisory board including "Serial" co-creator Sarah Koenig, "Radiolab" host Jad Abumrad, "Missing & Murdered" creator Connie Walker and "1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Also listed as part of the Tribeca Podcasts line-up is a chat between the hosts of prison life series "Ear Hustle", a live recording of non-fiction Black Lives Matter show "Resistance", and sneak peeks at new podcasts "Hot White Heist" and "Red Frontier".

Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal says, "The past few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of podcasts, making this the perfect time to introduce our inaugural Tribeca Podcast Program."

"We look forward to welcoming the creative forces behind this year's most anticipated new programs."

The news emerges a day after festival chiefs revealed they will be making select films available for U.S. audiences to view digitally through their new platform, Tribeca at Home. Offerings will include Jonah Feingold's "Dating and New York", and "Creation Stories", a biopic about music mogul Alan McGee and his Creation Records empire.

The 2021 event, formerly known as the Tribeca Film Festival, will take place in New York from June 9 to 20.

