 
 

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program
WENN/Derrick Salters
Movie

Preview of 'Siegfried and Roy' audio series as well as a live recording of non-fiction Black Lives Matter show 'Resistance' have also been unveiled as part of the Tribeca Podcasts line-up.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - An interview with filmmaker Jason Reitman and a preview of the new "Siegfried & Roy" audio series are among the highlights of the 2021 Tribeca Festival's inaugural podcasts program.

Event officials have unveiled their first ever slate of podcast content, which will feature special discussions and world premieres of fiction and non-fiction stories for fans to listen to online.

The official selection was curated by audio storytelling manager Leah Sarbib, with contributions from an advisory board including "Serial" co-creator Sarah Koenig, "Radiolab" host Jad Abumrad, "Missing & Murdered" creator Connie Walker and "1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Also listed as part of the Tribeca Podcasts line-up is a chat between the hosts of prison life series "Ear Hustle", a live recording of non-fiction Black Lives Matter show "Resistance", and sneak peeks at new podcasts "Hot White Heist" and "Red Frontier".

  See also...

Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal says, "The past few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of podcasts, making this the perfect time to introduce our inaugural Tribeca Podcast Program."

"We look forward to welcoming the creative forces behind this year's most anticipated new programs."

The news emerges a day after festival chiefs revealed they will be making select films available for U.S. audiences to view digitally through their new platform, Tribeca at Home. Offerings will include Jonah Feingold's "Dating and New York", and "Creation Stories", a biopic about music mogul Alan McGee and his Creation Records empire.

The 2021 event, formerly known as the Tribeca Film Festival, will take place in New York from June 9 to 20.

For more information, visit Tribeca Film official site.

You can share this post!

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Matt James Enjoys Casual Stroll With Rachael Kirkconnell After Going Public With Relationship Stance
Most Read
Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction
Movie

Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'