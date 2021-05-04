 
 

Vivica A. Fox Says Khloe Kardashian Is Being 'D**kmatizied' by Tristan Thompson

Vivica A. Fox Says Khloe Kardashian Is Being 'D**kmatizied' by Tristan Thompson
Earlier this month, a woman named Sydney Chase revealed she hooked up with the Boston Celtics player, who allegedly told her that he's single, after they first met last November.

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox seemingly believes that Khloe Kardashian deserves better. Amid reports that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson is cheating on her again shortly after they reconcile, Vivica and other ladies on "Cocktails with Queens" weighed in on the matters in a new episode of the talk show.

"It's time for Khloe to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan," Vivica said. "First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I'm sure it's plenty of brothas lining up."

Of the men that played the Good American Jeans founder, the actress said, "They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean... At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can't even respect mama?"

Further criticizing the youngest Kardashian siblings, Vivica continued, "What foundation are you on, period?" She also noted that Khloe was "d**kmatizied," a play on the word hypnotizied.

Earlier this month, a woman named Sydney Chase revealed she hooked up with Tristan after they first met last November. During an interview with Adam22 on his "No Jumper" podcast, she said that Tristan allegedly told her he was single.

"I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore," so she claimed. "We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything. It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."

She later doubled down on her claims by sharing a screenshot of Khloe's alleged text messages to her. "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential," read the message. Meanwhile, in a new Instagram post, Khloe was seen without her massive diamond ring which the NBA star gave her last year.

