Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV
The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress is caught on camera sneaking in through the backdoor while 50 people are patiently waiting for their turn outside of the building.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has landed in hot water yet again. Having caught on camera skipping a line at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Monica, the "Shakespeare in Love" actress found herself being criticized by many on social media.

The 48-year-old Goop founder received the VIP treatment when she visited the agency on Monday, May 3. In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, she was photographed sneaking through the backdoor of the building around 11 A.M. as she was escorted by a bodyguard.

While Gwyneth managed to enter the building easily, around 50 people could be seen standing outside and patiently waiting for their turn. The "Iron Man" actress herself finished her affair just around 30 minutes upon her arrival.

The ex-wife of Chris Martin has since drawn backlash on Twitter. One user in particular argued, "That is soooo rude. She is so full of herself. Shame on the DMV!" Another raged, "This is disgusting. Liberal royalty treated as such in liberal California. People are sick of stuff like this."

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward with one stating, "Nullify the license. This is pure bulls**t." Someone else added, "DOES THE 'G' IN 'GWYNETH' STAND FOR 'GROSS?' " An individual simply tweeted, "Liberal privilege?"

This was not the first time Gwyneth angered Twitter users. In February, she was deemed "narcissist" by many on the blue-bird platform after insinuating that her selfie wearing a mask in February 2020 was the starting point of mask popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gwyneth is the [Donald Trump] of lunatic, narcissist celebrities... wait," so read a tweet from one of her critics. Another hater expressed similar sentiment, "Gwyneth is a narcissist. End of story." A third echoed, "I can't think of a bigger narcissist in Hollywood than Gwyneth Paltrow and that's saying A LOT."

