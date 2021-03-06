Patrick J. Adams Blasts Royal Family Amid Bullying Accusations Against 'Suits' Co-Star Meghan Markle

USA Network Celebrity

The 'Suits' actor says the British royal family is 'way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency for 'promoting and amplifying' accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz - The Duchess of Sussex's former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams has jumped to the former actress' defence as she slams alleged falsehoods perpetuated about her by the royal family.

Prince Harry's wife, who was Meghan Markle when she appeared in the hit TV series, recently sat down for a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey as part of a special, which will air in America this weekend (07Mar21) - and the interview coincides with claims the Duchess bullied staff at Buckingham Palace before she and her husband departed the U.K. for a new life in America and stepped down as royals.

Meghan insists the bullying claims, which are currently being investigated, are part of a campaign to discredit her, and her former co-star, Adams, has now spoken out powerfully to insist his friend is anything but a bully.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he writes in a lengthy statement. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, co-operative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

"She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic. It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

Adams admits he was surprised when the abuse continued after Meghan became a mum. "On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family," he adds. "But we don't live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."

"It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health... This newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency (sic)."

"Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."