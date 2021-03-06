 
 

Drake's Fans Believe He Hints at Kim Kardashian Affair With Kanye West Diss on New Song

Drake's Fans Believe He Hints at Kim Kardashian Affair With Kanye West Diss on New Song
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The Canadian rapper takes a jab at his longtime nemesis in 'Wants and Needs', fueling wild speculation that started in 2018 about him allegedly having a fling with Ye's wife.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has fanned wild speculation about his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian following the release of his three new tracks. The Canadian star took a shot at his longtime nemesis Kanye West in "Wants and Needs", making fans convinced that he hinted at his supposed fling with the Atlanta star's now-estranged wife.

In the song off his EP "Scary Hours 2", which was dropped on Friday, March 5, Drake raps, "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy I need me some Jesus/ But soon as I start confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us." Upon hearing the song, fans couldn't help speculating that Drizzy is referring to his fling with Kim on the track.

"Did Drake basically confess to hittn Kim on wants and needs?" one asked on Twitter. "Drake basically admit he smasked Kim and told Kanye," another convinced fan stated. Another found a bit of entertainment in the supposed love triangle between the three stars, "Lmaoo, I know @kanyewest just heard that verse on @Drake new song bruh. @KimKardashian had a lil entanglement [sic]."

  See also...

"Wait wait waaaaiiitt.... @Drake said 'I prolly should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus. But soon as I started confessing my sins, he wouldn't believe us....' Enough is enough. @KimKardashian wtf happened?!?!" a curious person reacted on Twitter, demanding an explanation, "Someone gotta just say it.. What are the sins drake speaks of?!?"

Drake and Kim's affair rumors started in 2018, after Kanye revealed to Pusha T that Drake had a secret son, which Pusha later exposed on his song "The Story of Adidon". Drizzy himself has several times appeared to hint at his secret fling with the reality TV star on his songs.

In 2018's "In My Feelings", he famously repeats the line, "Kiki, do you love me?", with many believing that Drake made a reference to Kim's nickname that her sisters sometimes call her. In "Can't Take a Joke", he also raps about taking an "UberX to Hidden Hills" to "give me somethin' I can feel," allegedly poking fun at the proximity of his home and Kimye's Calabasas mansion.

Another hint was found in his lyrics, "I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price," in his and Travis Scott (II)'s track "Sicko Mode". Fans believed that he was once again alluding to Kim's neighboring house.

You can share this post!

Dead at 30, 'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup Found Not Breathing by Mother
Related Posts
Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Drake Releases Three New Songs From 'Scary Hours 2'

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Most Read
Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine
Celebrity

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

Zoe Saldana Under Fire for Problematic Remarks on Dominican Independence Day

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

6ix9ine Continues to Taunt Late Rapper King Von

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Video of DaBaby's Crew Member Viciously Attacking Homeowner Surfaces Online

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

Phora Gets Shot at on His Way to Las Vegas Meet and Greet, One Is Injured

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

'Dynasty' Star Geoffrey Scott Dies Following Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Soulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Accuses Him of Causing Her Miscarriage With Physical Abuse

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Meghan Markle's Friend Claims She's Accused of Bullying Because of Her Skin Color

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

Mark Ronson Romantically Linked to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Romantically Linked to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer

Jason Sudeikis 'Not Ready' for Serious Relationship Amid Keeley Hazell Dating Rumors

Jason Sudeikis 'Not Ready' for Serious Relationship Amid Keeley Hazell Dating Rumors

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her

Keyshia Cole's Sister Elite Noel Accuses Singer of Underpaying Her