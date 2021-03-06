Drake's Fans Believe He Hints at Kim Kardashian Affair With Kanye West Diss on New Song

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The Canadian rapper takes a jab at his longtime nemesis in 'Wants and Needs', fueling wild speculation that started in 2018 about him allegedly having a fling with Ye's wife.

Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has fanned wild speculation about his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian following the release of his three new tracks. The Canadian star took a shot at his longtime nemesis Kanye West in "Wants and Needs", making fans convinced that he hinted at his supposed fling with the Atlanta star's now-estranged wife.

In the song off his EP "Scary Hours 2", which was dropped on Friday, March 5, Drake raps, "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy I need me some Jesus/ But soon as I start confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us." Upon hearing the song, fans couldn't help speculating that Drizzy is referring to his fling with Kim on the track.

"Did Drake basically confess to hittn Kim on wants and needs?" one asked on Twitter. "Drake basically admit he smasked Kim and told Kanye," another convinced fan stated. Another found a bit of entertainment in the supposed love triangle between the three stars, "Lmaoo, I know @kanyewest just heard that verse on @Drake new song bruh. @KimKardashian had a lil entanglement [sic]."

"Wait wait waaaaiiitt.... @Drake said 'I prolly should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus. But soon as I started confessing my sins, he wouldn't believe us....' Enough is enough. @KimKardashian wtf happened?!?!" a curious person reacted on Twitter, demanding an explanation, "Someone gotta just say it.. What are the sins drake speaks of?!?"

Drake and Kim's affair rumors started in 2018, after Kanye revealed to Pusha T that Drake had a secret son, which Pusha later exposed on his song "The Story of Adidon". Drizzy himself has several times appeared to hint at his secret fling with the reality TV star on his songs.

In 2018's "In My Feelings", he famously repeats the line, "Kiki, do you love me?", with many believing that Drake made a reference to Kim's nickname that her sisters sometimes call her. In "Can't Take a Joke", he also raps about taking an "UberX to Hidden Hills" to "give me somethin' I can feel," allegedly poking fun at the proximity of his home and Kimye's Calabasas mansion.

Another hint was found in his lyrics, "I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price," in his and Travis Scott (II)'s track "Sicko Mode". Fans believed that he was once again alluding to Kim's neighboring house.