Dead at 30, 'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup Found Not Breathing by Mother
Described by 'Moonshiners' as an adventurous distiller who was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of 'shine to new heights, the reality star passed away at his home in North Carolina on February 25.

AceShowbiz - Lance Waldroup has passed away. The "Moonshiners" star, who appeared in several seasons of the docuseries, was declared dead at his home in Robbinsville, North Carolina on February 25 after being found not breathing by his mother.

Spilling details into the 30-year-old's death was TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that his mother Lynn called 911, reporting that she found him unconscious and not breathing at 9:45 PM on that day. When Graham County Sheriff's deputies came to his house, he was found dead on his bed.

Hours before his death, the former reality star was said to have enjoyed a conversation with his mother. He then went into his bedroom. The cause of death has been under investigation and police did not suspect foul play.

In the wake of Lance's passing, "Moonshiners" offered a tribute for its late star via Facebook. "We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup. An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of 'shine to new heights. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time," so read the statement.

Meanwhile, Discover said in its own dedication, "Lance Waldroup spent several years on MOONSHINERS, bootlegging out of North Carolina with his dad, Jeff." The network went on to say, "While he was younger and less experienced than other moonshiners on the show, Lance is remembered for his ambition to learn the tricks of the trade and distilled all sorts of spirits, including moonshine, absinthe, and scotch."

Lance and his father Jeff Waldroup appeared in the first six seasons of the reality TV series. The GoFundMe page, which was made for his funeral, noted that he left the show after his mother Lynn was diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis). "He quit 'Moonshiners' to take care of his mother full time doing all the cooking and cleaning. He did not want to leave her side and waited on her hand and foot," it was explained.

